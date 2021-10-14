Sam Armytage is headed back to Channel Seven screens as a special guest on Farmer Wants A Wife. Instagram

"I found my fabulous farmer!" Sam penned, along with a selfie herself and her husband. In full farmer fashion, Richard is donning a cowboy-style hat while he gazes lovingly at his wife.

And if that wasn't enough of the farm-life, the former Sunrise host also added that she will be joining Seven's Horse Racing team for marquee events.

"Giddy up & can’t wait 💃🏼🏇🏻🎉#2022 📺🥳🤩," Sam finished her post.

The presenter was quickly greeted with messages of congratulations and support from her industry pals.

Morning Show host Kylie Gillies was front and centre in the comments, penning: "Prepare the RM Williams!! Congrats @sam_armytage ."

Former Studio 10 host Jessica Rowe also added her voice to the mix, writing: "Woohoo 👏👏👏👏👏👏."

And Bachelor alum Anna Heinrich simultaneously lent her support with a few simple emojis: "🙌🙌🙌."

WATCH: Samantha Armytage's emotional goodbye from Sunrise (Article continues after video)

Sam's return to screens was announced at Channel Seven's upfronts event this Tuesday.

Along with the news, it was also revealed that hit show My Kitchen Rules will be making a comeback with a new batch of judges and contestants.

What's more, SAS Australia will be returning to screens, along with two new DS'.

They include retired US Navy SEAL Clint Emerson and former British Special Forces soldier Dean Stott, who just happens to be Prince Harry's former military training partner.

