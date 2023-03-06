Natalie Gruzlewski is synonymous with The Farmer Wants A Wife –
or so she was.
When the dating reality show returns this year, the long-time host will be playing second fiddle to last season’s special guest Samantha Armytage, who is now leading proceedings!
Speaking to New Idea, one insider reveals that Nat wasn’t thrilled by the switcheroo. In fact, there’s a feeling Sam, 46, used her good stead with Channel 7 to snag the plum gig.
“No-one saw this coming, least of all Nat,” says our source. “She apparently didn’t know the full extent of the role changes until recently – it was a bolt out of the blue!”
“Sam has sold herself as the better choice because she maintains she is married to a farmer, grew up on a farm, and therefore is more relatable. Although that remains to be seen.”
According to the insider, there are whispers around Channel 7 that Sam feels the network “owes her” after her sudden departure from Sunrise in 2021.
Insiders say Natalie didn’t know Sam was taking over her hosting role “until recently.”
“The idea at Seven is to continue building Sam’s profile again – she’s a management favourite,” our source explains.
Despite her new minor role, Nat, also 46, is taking the demotion in her stride, with all the grace and professionalism that fans of the show love her for.
“Nat is no diva and was always a crowd favourite – the farmers and the women almost always warmed to her,” says the source.
“The general feeling now is that this might end up being Nat’s final season.”
As the dust settled from the hosting shake-up news, many loyal viewers rushed to social media to express their disappointment.
“WHY change something that ain’t broken?” one wrote, while another said, “I have nothing against Sam but no, you can’t take away Nat.”
