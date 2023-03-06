When the dating reality show returns this year, the long-time host will be playing second fiddle to last season’s special guest Samantha Armytage , who is now leading proceedings!

Natalie Gruzlewski is synonymous with The Farmer Wants A Wife – or so she was.

Speaking to New Idea, one insider reveals that Nat wasn’t thrilled by the switcheroo. In fact, there’s a feeling Sam, 46, used her good stead with Channel 7 to snag the plum gig.

“No-one saw this coming, least of all Nat,” says our source. “She apparently didn’t know the full extent of the role changes until recently – it was a bolt out of the blue!”

“Sam has sold herself as the better choice because she maintains she is married to a farmer, grew up on a farm, and therefore is more relatable. Although that remains to be seen.”

According to the insider, there are whispers around Channel 7 that Sam feels the network “owes her” after her sudden departure from Sunrise in 2021.