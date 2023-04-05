Seven

Brenton is a 6th generation sheep and cattle farmer in Darriman, Victoria. The farmer admits that he thinks of himself as “kind and caring” and guarantees he’ll “make you laugh!” Farmer Brenton is hoping to find a genuine girl through Farmer Wants A Wife.

Farmer Brad, 32

Seven

Brad hails from Cootamundra, New South Wales and is a mixed crop and cattle farmer. A self-described larrikin, who loves rugby and country music, Farmer Brad is looking for a woman who won’t just be his partner; she’ll also be his best friend.

Farmer David, 29

Seven

David is an apple farmer from Pozieres, Queensland. Wanting to find a passionate and adventurous partner, David decided to give Farmer Wants A Wife a go - even though it’s definitely outside of his comfort zone!

Farmer Matt, 23

Nine

Matt, from Bookham, New South Wales, is a sheep and cattle farmer AND a self-confessed hopeless romantic. The down-to-earth farmer - who loves to cook; what a dreamboat - is hoping to find a partner with integrity and humour.

Farmer Andrew, 41

Seven

Andrew is a mixed crop and sheep farmer in Narromine, New South Wales. As the oldest farmer this year, Andrew clearly isn’t wasting anytime and has listed many traits that he’s looking for in a potential partner: creative, fun, understanding, spontaneous, energetic, fit and healthy, responsible, adventurous, trustworthy, honest, empathetic, sensual, motivated, focused, challenging, loving, down to earth, genuine, and outdoorsy.