For 10 seasons the television presenter has witnessed farm life firsthand while helping single farmers find real love on the dating series, Farmer Wants a Wife.

“I don’t know, potentially,” she says. “We did travel to some of the farms and it was just amazing to see this beautiful country of ours.

"I think if you were to make the move to the country, there’s now a greater opportunity to embrace farm life while keeping aspects of city life, like people can work remotely.”

But for now, Natalie is happy to leave the farm work to the lovely ladies vying for the hearts of this year’s rugged farmers. And, she promises that there will be “plenty of romance”, too.

When asked if she could imagine ditching the beach for a big move to the country with her daughter Olivia and her husband Jack Ray, Natalie, 44, admits that it isn’t off the cards in the future.

“The ladies are really immersing themselves in country life,” she explains. “They spend more time in the farmers’ towns learning not just about the farm, but country life in general. There are also more romantic one-on-one dates this year.”

When it comes to her own romantic date nights, Natalie loves it when her property developer beau plans the romantic activities.

“I like anything where I don’t have to plan it,” laughs Natalie.

“Something where there is a bit of a surprise, whether it’s a special dinner or he takes me out to my favourite restaurant, or if he takes me away.”

