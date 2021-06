In the lead up to the show’s premiere we’ve already been introduced to the eligible country blokes looking for love - farmers Will, Matt, Sam, Andrew and Rob.

Saddle up Farmer Wants A Wife fans because the 2021 season is upon us and it’s sure to be a wild ride.

Playing cupid for her 10th (!!!) consecutive season, host Natalie Gruzlewski, returns to take the reins.

“I’m so excited to guide our newest crop of nervous and loveable Aussie farmers in their search for true love,” she said.

“These farmers and ladies have opened their farms and hearts in the hope of finding their happily ever after, and it’s a privilege to be a part of their life-changing love stories.”

But what about the lucky ladies looking for a tree change?

Well, of the thousands that applied, each farmer has chosen eight ladies to meet for a series of speed dates to kick off their journey. As we all know this group will quickly be dwindled down as each farmer gets closer to finding The One.

Before that happens, let’s meet every lady set to appear on the show.

