Sunrise co-host Samantha Armytage has shocked fans by announcing that she is quitting the popular breakfast show after eight years. Instagram

While the breakfast host's Sunrise stint has come to an end, she will still be involved in the media industry with several projects in the works - some of which, will be with Seven.

“I want to take a break and find some peace and calm. I go out of this job at a time of my own choosing and on top of the ratings, which not many people on television can say they do," she said.

Sam's co-host, David Koch then gave his colleague a shout out for being the "rock" of the program, before commending her "humour, work ethic and team first values".

Sam fought back tears as she announced her decision to quit the show. Seven

“Sam’s humour, work ethic and team first values have been an inspiration to us all. But now it’s time for Sam to put herself and Rich first and we couldn’t be happier for, or more supportive of, them both,” David said.

Seven West Media Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, said: “Sam has been an important part of the Seven team for almost two decades, including eight fantastic years as co-host of Australia’s #1 breakfast show.

“We will be sad to see her leave Sunrise, but completely understand and support her decision to step back for a while and focus on her family.

"We wish Sam nothing but the very best for her break and look forward to announcing some exciting new projects for her in late 2021 and into 2022,” he said.

Sam's shock revelation comes after the host recently announced she will be launching her very own podcast in the coming weeks.

Taking to Instagram, Sam confirmed she has partnered with Stellar magazine to produce the podcast Something to Talk About with Samantha Armytage.

“BIG NEWS: I’m starting a podcast. With @stellarmag,” Sam captioned a promo for the podcast. She continued: “A little weekly chat - similar to my columns. First one drops this Sunday.. pls tune in x #sttawsa #stellarmag more deets to come.” Enthusiastic fans were quick to congratulate the Sunrise host, with one person writing: “How fabulous Sam, will tune in whilst creating my days away.” Another person stated: “Love your columns Sam, looking forward to hearing this one air.”