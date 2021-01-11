Instagram

“Sasha and Grace love Sam because she makes their dad happy, but like all young women, they’re wary,” dishes a source.

“Sam tries hard with the girls, telling them she too had a similar fortunate upbringing. But truthfully, they’re likely to be more impressed Sam has her own hair and makeup team.”

Richard's daughters Grace (left) and Sasha (right) are said to be "wary" of their new stepmum. Instagram

While that might be so, the Lavender girls are setting some boundaries, especially when it comes to social media. Although Sam follows Grace on Instagram, neither she nor Sasha follow their new stepmum back.

“They’re fond of Sam but are keeping some distance, especially on social media,” explains the insider. “They definitely won’t rely on her as a second mum. They’re very close with their mother, Kate, who is wonderful and despite her split with Richard, they’re still very close.

“The best thing Sam can do is accept that no matter what happens, they’ll always be daddy’s little girls.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!