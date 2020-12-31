As the sun sets on 2020, Samantha Armytage (left) is seeing out the turbulent year by marrying the love of her life. Instagram

Sam and former farmer Richard, 61, are said to have met at socialite Skye Leckie's 60th birthday party in April last year.

Since the pair started dating, their romance has gone from strength to strength.

In September last year, Sam was introduced to Richard's daughters Grace and Sasha over an intimate family lunch for his 60th birthday celebrations.

Richard had been dating casually since he split from his wife around two years ago, but Sam is the first serious relationship he's had.

Speaking to Who magazine on her blossoming romance, Sam said one of the things she liked the most about her partner was the fact that he had "no idea" who she was when they first met.

However, after several weeks of getting to know each other, Sam confessed that she finally encouraged Richard to watch Sunrise – just so he could find out what she did for a living.

Sam (left) and former farmer Richard, 61 (right), are said to have met at socialite Skye Leckie's 60th birthday party in April last year. Getty

The journalist announced her engagement back in June, posting two loved-up snaps on her socials, showing off her gorgeous new diamond sparkler.

"What a year..." Sam captioned the photos, which appear to be taken in the NSW Southern Highlands, where both Sam and Richard own multimillion dollar properties.

Appearing on Sunrise for the first time after the news broke, Sam shared all the gorgeous details of the proposal live on-air.

The journalist explained the proposal was a very thoughtful albeit understated affair on her Southern Highlands property in NSW.

"We just had a little bonfire on the weekend in the paddock, it was all very low-key. Like Rich and I, very low-key," she said.

Sam later added: "We'd been picking weeds in the paddock and he said, 'Darling, do you want to marry me?'

"It was very sweet, very romantic. He's just a very charming, lovely fellow."

Sam's (left) fairytale wedding comes after a heartbreaking period for the star, who recently lost her beloved mother Elizabeth "Libby" following a long-term battle with an autoimmune disease. Getty

Before she met Richard, Sam dated a sling of high profile men over the years.

"I've always dated dangerous guys, maybe — but I don't need that now," she told Sunday Life in 2014.

"The types of blokes who ask me out are overly confident types, always good looking and sometimes footballers — the badly behaved ones."

Sam's fairytale wedding comes after a heartbreaking period for the star, who lost her beloved mother Elizabeth "Libby" Armytage following a long-term battle with an autoimmune disease in November.

"My parents love him. Both our families get on very well – it's a very happy union," Sam revealed before her mother died.

A huge congratulations to Sam and Richard, wishing you a lifetime of happiness.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.