Sunrise's Samantha Armytage (pictured) was left visibly unimpressed with a rude sign off from former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd this week. Getty

Despite having just conversed with both Sam and Kochie, when Kevin signed off, he only referenced Kochie by name.

“Thanks for your time today,” Sam could be heard saying to Kevin, to which he responded: “Good to be with you. Thanks Kochie.”

Sam was visibly surprised by the snub and later took aim at Kevin on her Instagram account.

“It appears I am....... invisible. 😂” she wrote. “(And for the record: I interview people I don’t agree with alllll the time, but I always try to be polite)”

Kevin Rudd didn't mention Sam's name at all. Channel Seven

In the comments section of the post, one follower attempted to give KRudd the benefit of the doubt, suggesting that “Sam, maybe they cut him off before he said your name.”

But Sam was quick to shut that suggestion down as she clarified: “No. They didn’t.”

Since Sam tied the knot with her equestrian entrepreneur husband Richard Lavender, she’s been hinting there may come a time to step away from the small screen and swap Sydney for their Southern Highlands base.

Samantha recently married Richard Lavender and appears to be eyeing off a new life in the Southern Highlands Getty

“I don’t think any of us want to do the same thing forever. There’s a lot about television that’s all about you and that’s an awful way to live your life. TV isn’t a place that’s necessarily very healthy,” she told Stellar recently.

“It’s full of sociopaths and narcissists – it can be a dangerous environment, let me tell you.”