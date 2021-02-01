Sam's Sunrise career is reportedly "up in the air". Channel Seven

“I do wonder … there’s a lot of adrenaline in television. Anything that’s live there’s a lot of adrenaline. Sometimes I wonder … but by the same token you don’t want that adrenaline all the time,” Sam disclosed.

She then added, “And you know, I’ve been a journo for 22 years. I’m very old”.

For months, Sam has found herself at the centre of swirling rumours about her contract renewal at Channel Seven.

Sam currently hosts Sunrise with David Koch or "Kochie". Getty

TV insiders suggested to New Idea this week that Sam’s contract, which is due to expire at the end of 2021, is still “up in the air”.

They believe Sam’s recent comments could be an attempt to “soften the blow” and “control the narrative” when and if the time comes for a Sunrise shake-up.

And Sam's career hasn't been the only thing causing the presenter distress.

In the same Kylie and Jackie O interview, Sam also confessed that her wedding to Richard Lavender didn’t exactly go to plan, leaving the host in tears.

"I ordered my dress online and it didn't turn up and then I had to race to Bondi Junction to David Jones to try and rebuy the dress and there were none left and I was in tears."

Sam Armytage recently married her fiancé in a small ceremony. Instagram

"To anyone who saw me in tears that day running the length of Bondi, I apologise. I looked like a madwoman."

Amidst the waterworks, the 44-year-old turned to her then-fiance for comfort.

"I was in tears on the phone to Richard saying, I haven't got a dress and we're getting married tomorrow."

But the stars finally aligned as the presenter's dress was shipped that very night.

Sam acknowledged the drama of her story joking, "I'd like Charlize Theron to play me in the movie."

