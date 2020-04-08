Kochie's heartbreak: 'We're devastated'
David Koch's daughter Poppy has just given birth to a baby girl - but David and his wife Libby can't meet their precious granddaughter because of the Australian government's COVID-19 lockdown laws.
MUST WATCH: Kochie and wife Libby recall night he proposed on 40th wedding anniversary
'Welcome to the family Ella Hope Elizabeth Jayasinghe you gorgeous little girl,' the Sunrise host announced via his Instagram account.
'You’re so lucky to have such a wonderful mum... and Dad and 2 brothers. Grandchild number 6, born in Perth and devastated we can’t be there for a cuddle.'
Kochie accompanied the heartbreaking message with a collage of photos from Poppy and beautiful Ella's hospital room.