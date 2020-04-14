Queen Elizabeth had a private meeting with Kate ahead of her marriage to Prince William. Getty

And there was more preparation to come for Catherine ahead of the couple's nuptials on April 29, 2011.

Freelance journalist Ashley Pearson later revealed that Kate was actually given lessons on how to be a royal wife. She said: “From the beginning, Kate Middleton had a great deal of support from the Royal Family which was really instructed by the Queen.

William and Kate first met at St Andrew's University. Getty

“This was to make sure she knew as much as she could possibly know and what to do in every situation – bearing in mind, of course, that she didn’t grow up in this world.

“There were things like learning how to get out of a carriage without exposing your modesty and learning how to bend down to get flowers from a young girl without exposing your modesty.

“Things that you would never think you’d have to learn but, of course, a woman in her position would certainly need to know.

“There were all kinds of small details and little bits of etiquette – how to sit, who to curtsy to, who not to curtsy to, what fork to use and whatever else they felt she needed to know.

“She was actually given lessons on how to be a royal wife.”

The couple announced their engagement on November 16, 2010. Getty

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lifted the hearts of UK health workers as they made a surprise video call.

Prince William and Kate Middleton made the special video call to a school in northern England where the children of essential workers, such as healthcare staff and emergency service members, are being looked after during the lockdown.

The couple looked smart casual with William opting for a collared blue shirt and Kate sporting a mustard jumper as they addressed the students and staff.

“Well done, honestly, to you and everyone who’s in during this time. It must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that the normality is there for their children — they’ve got the structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be, so really really well done to all of you,” Kate said.

William added, “We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going. Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers — they’re doing a great job.”

The couple spoke to children and staff at the school. Kensington Palace

One particularly sweet moment in the video came when two young girls held up the craft they had been working on.

Holding up a handmade basket to show the royals William said: “Is that a little handbag?”

The young girls laughed at the prince saying: “No! It’s an Easter bag!”

Kate and William also spoke to the school staff on the video about the challenges they are facing at this tough time.

At the end of the call the staff wished William and Kate a Happy Easter and William revealed that the family will be doing something very relatable over the break.

“There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don’t worry!” William said.