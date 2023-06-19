"Anne’s never been one to fall for Camilla’s charms." Getty

“The problem is, Anne’s never been one to fall for Camilla’s charms – in completely different ways, they tend to get on better with men than women.”

While sources suggest Anne insisted she was saving her curtsies for the main event, the simmering conflict between the royal women is palpable.

It’s the second spat between Camilla, 75, and Anne, 72, in as many months. At Charles’ pre-coronation dinner, Anne allegedly confronted Camilla over her new title. In front of esteemed guests, Anne reportedly told Camilla that her title is not “Queen” but “Queen Consort”.

WATCH: Princess Anne discusses a slimmed down monarchy. Article continues after video.

Anne and Camilla’s history stems back to a love triangle in the 1970s. Anne engaged in a fling with Andrew Parker Bowles, who would later become Camilla’s husband.

“There’s been bitterness there for a long time now and they’ve been famously frosty ever since,” insiders previously said of their relationship. But New Idea’s sources now confirm their disdain has evolved.

“These days, it isn’t about ex-husbands and lovers, this is about Camilla’s inability to restrain herself,” confesses the source. They add she has a knack of sometimes “overstepping” when it comes to respecting the late Queen Elizabeth’s legacy – something Anne remains very sensitive about.

Anne first dated Andrew Parker Bowles before he married Camilla.