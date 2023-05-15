Princess Anne is not happy with her sister-in-law Queen Camilla… Getty

Sources tell New Idea that it is unlike Anne to “lash out like that”, but claim she is fed up with her sister-in-law.

“Anne feels Camilla overstepped the mark ahead of the coronation by referring to herself simply as Queen,” says one insider.

“She showed no humility by dropping ‘consort’ and no-one knew she would be taking the full title of Queen since the late Queen’s announcement,” shares the source, who adds the title change has “ruffled Anne’s feathers”.

Minutes before the coronation, Buckingham Palace updated the royal family’s website to include Camilla’s new designation – though insiders point out she had been using it already.

“This isn’t about Anne’s loyalty to her mum – this is about protocol.”

Since the tense dinner, Camilla has largely avoided Anne. They weren’t pictured together at the coronation, besides the family portrait in which the King was placed between them. For now, Anne is being “respectful”, continues the source, and getting back to work.

However, they say that she will remain critical of Camilla if she does not toe The Firm’s line.

