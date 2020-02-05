Instagram

The Palace has now come out swinging to the couple's defence and said it is “categorically untrue” that Harry and Meghan have enlisted the services of this business, according to The Sun.

Rumours have swirled that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will soon cash in on their royal status, with talk of Meghan going back to her Hollywood career.

And after the couple quit their senior royal roles last month, the world has been watching to see how they will earn their money going forward.

Meghan and Harry walked away from their senior royal roles in early January Getty

The details come after a top New York publicist revealed what we can expect from the ambitious Duchess, now that she is no longer constrained by the palace.

With Meghan and Harry both saying they want to become financially independent, and the top-level publicist – who asked not to be named – told prestigious publication New York Magazine what we can expect.

"The plan has to be world domination, though I don’t think she’ll do a lot of commercial stuff for a while," said the publicist, "because she wants to prove the British wrong that she’s just a brat and a gold digger."

Harry and Meghan will tread a path very different from the one wanted by the Queen Getty

While the couple have retreated to Canada for the time being, last week, Queen Elizabeth showed her support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the most public way.

Stepping out at Church in Norfolk, UK, on Sunday, the 93-year-old Monarch wore a sparkling Canadian snowflake brooch in an apparent nod to the couple who have recently set up home in the North American country.

The brooch was gifted to Her Majesty by Canadian Governor General David Johnston in 2017, however by choosing to wear it this weekend, it seems as though she is sending a sweet message to the departed royals.