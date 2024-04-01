It was a tight game when the Matildas last faced off against France. Getty

In fact, Germany didn't even progress past the group stage and former World Cup winners USA won just a single game in their group stage matches.

After a fourth-place finish at both the World Cup AND at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, fans are feeling hopeful that the Matildas will secure a spot on the podium.

In a press conference held in Sydney after the draw reveal, Tony said the next few months would be spent preparing extensively for the matches.

"Now we know what we're facing it's all about preparing for all those three games, three very different teams tactically, physically, physically, and experience-wise as well."

"As we already know how many days we have and what kind of games we have, but now its also about sending the scouts out there, getting the data analysts to get all the data for us."

When will the Matildas be playing at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

July 25th: Germany vs Australia

July 28th: Australia vs TBC

July 31st: Australia vs USA

What are the Olympic Women's Football Pools for 2024?

GROUP A: France, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand.

GROUP B: USA, TBC, Germany, Australia.

GROUP C: Spain, Japan, TBC, Brazil.

