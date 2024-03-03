After rupturing her ACL in early 2024, it is unclear if Sam Kerr will play at the Olympics. Stan/Maggie Eudes

Former Matildas players such as first captain Julie Dolan will make an appearance alongside current stars such as Sam Kerr, Steph Catley, Mary Fowler, Ellie Carpenter, and more.

From the first FIFA-recognised game that took place in 1979, to the Matildas striking for equal pay to their Socceroos counterparts in 2015, to their heartbreak at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and the stratospheric support they have experienced in the last 12 months alone - the Stan original documentary will cover it all.

Julie Dolan AM, was the first captain of the Matildas. Stan

Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said she hoped the documentary would "inspire, educate and drive important conversations ahead of Paris 2024."

Screen Australia is supporting the project, Head of Documentary Richard Huddleston sharing in an official press release announcing the exciting news that Trailblazers would be sure to "strike a chord with Australian audiences."

"It's a story that lays bare the heart, soul, and perseverance of these legendary female athletes and gives hope for a future where women and girls have equal success, opportunity, and pay in sport," he shared.

Katrina Gorry and her beloved mini-me Harper will also make an appearance in Trailblazers. Stan

A premiere date for Trailblazers has yet to be confirmed but the Australian streaming giant has revealed that it will air sometime in the lead-up to the Olympics, which commence on July 26th.

In the meantime, why not watch Matildas: The World at Our Feet? The six-part series premiered in April 2023, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the team prepared for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup.

Stream Matildas: The World at Our Feet now on Disney Plus with a mth-to-mth no lock-in contract. Subscribe here.