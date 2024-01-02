Carpenter and van de Donk, both recognized names in the football world, have been a dynamic duo, showcasing their prowess on the pitch and their unwavering support for each other off it.
The pair have been in a relationship for over a year, having first crossed paths when van de Donk made the move to join Carpenter's club, Olympique Lyonnais, in France.
Speculation emerged around February 2022 suggesting a possible romantic link between the two. However, the confirmation of their relationship came a few months later, as they chose to maintain privacy before officially acknowledging their romantic involvement.
The engagement news has sparked joy among fans, marking a significant personal milestone for the talented athletes. Teammates, supporters, friends and family were quick to share their well-wishes.
Matildas' captain Sam Kerr replying "Let's goooooo" and "Congrats guys xx".
"Darlins 😍😍😍," Matildas Caitlin Foord said, while Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold simply put, "😍😍😍😍".