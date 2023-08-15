Getty

But despite ranking higher in the global competition, and efforts to close the gender pay gap in recent years, there are still leaps and bounds to go to ensure our girls in the green and gold, and female professional athletes in general are paid a fair amount for their efforts.

So how much are the Matildas being paid to play in the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023?

Whilst the exact amount listed on the contracts for the Matildas squad is kept private, the Financial Review has reported that a newcomer Matildas salary starts at an estimated $100,000 and goes as high as a $200,000 fixed annual salary.

Then as players rank higher, and play longer, their salary continues to climb.

Outside of their commitments to the Matildas squad, several players have secured impressive salaries for international women's soccer teams.

Matildas captain Sam Kerr sits at the top of this list, the star forward banking $1.6m in 2022 for her lucrative contract with Chelsea and numerous partnerships and endorsements.

She's followed by Ellie Carpenter who banked an estimated $1.2m in 2022 to play for France's Olympique Lyonnais, 20-year-old Mary Fowler who is earning an expected $440,000 to play for Manchester City, Emily van Egmond who is earning an estimated $400,000 to play for San Diego Wave FC and Steph Catley who is earning between $95,000 - $190,000 to play for Arsenal WFC.

As for the Socceroos, starting salaries are estimated at $226,000 per player, with the 2022 World Cup squad walking away with what will be millions more ($19.15m to be exact) in bonuses for simply getting to their Round of 16, significantly more than what the Matildas will receive even if they take home the trophy.

Shockingly, as recently as 2015, each squad member only took home a meagre $750 for reaching the quarter-final of the competition.

"It has come a long way in the last eight years since my World Cup," former Matildas player Michelle Heyman said in an interview on The Project.

"But at the same time, it's still so, so far away from equality."

Already the Matildas have made history, drawing in unparalleled crowds as a nation cheers them on.

We can only hope that with this traction, comes the recognition and higher paydays our girls well and truly deserve sooner rather than later - or at least in time for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup which FIFA have already pledged they will do.