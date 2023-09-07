Sam Kerr Kristie Mewis partner Instagram

What is Sam Kerr doing now?

Sam Kerr has been nominated for the most prestigious football award in the world, the Ballon d’Or. Alongside Matildas star Hayley Raso, the pair going down in history as the first time two Australians have made the shortlist.

Considering Sam not only got the Matildas to the semi-final but also won the English Cup and League double last season with her club Chelsea, it's fair to say no one was surprised by her nomination.

The winner of the Ballon d'Or Féminin will be announced in Paris on October 30, 2023.

How did Sam Kerr meet Kristie Mewis?

Sam and Kristie sure do have a memorable origin story, since they first met virtually during COVID-19 Lockdowns in 2020.

After chatting online for two weeks they jumped the bullet and spent two weeks in quarantine together.

"We had to spend two weeks together. I was thinking, 'If I don't like her this is going to be awkward'," Kerr told Gaffer Magazine earlier this year.

The next year, they were officially photographed together at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. An enemies-to-lovers romance came to life, as even though Team USA won the Bronze in female football... their star player Kristie Mewis wasn't celebrating with her team, instead she was consoling Australian rival, Sam Kerr.

Kristie Mewis #6 of United States embraces Sam Kerr #2 of Australia after the Olympic football bronze medal match on August 05, 2021, Getty

When did Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis become official?

A week after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in August, they became Instagram official by posting a polaroid photo of the pair kissing together.

Going back to the present, the couple has been in a relationship for two years now and still going strong.

Making the long distance work by traveling to cheer the other partner on and vice versa as they play in the big leagues of football.

