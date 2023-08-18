Daniel played more than 200 games for the West Coast Eagles AFL club Getty

In February 2021, Daniel, now 40, set fire to the back room of his parent's home in Kardinya, Perth.

He was then reported to have driven off whilst yelling and waving his hands out the window.

Thankfully no one was home at the time and the Kerr family were not injured, but the damage was done, and the house burned down.

Sam is unfortunately not as close with her older brother Daniel anymore

In court, the former AFL player’s lawyer revealed that Daniel had been formally diagnosed with schizophrenia, and had “no recollection” of committing the arson attack.

In May 2023, he was sentenced to two years in prison which he is currently serving.

It’s not the first time that Daniel has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Following his retirement from AFL in 2013, he was sentenced to five days in prison after he breached a violence restraining order.

Sam has two nephews through her sister Madeline

In 2020, Sam spoke candidly about her strained relationship with her brother whilst competing at the 2020 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France with Fox Sports.

“All our family’s close but me and Daniel are super-close…he always says, ‘That’s the thing that brought me back onto the road, that everyone spoke to me except you.’

“I just really needed that reassurance that things were going to go back to normal. That’s what hurt me the most….when you do things that affect yourself, it also affects other people.”

“I had to watch mum and dad be stressed out about their 30-year-old son, which isn’t normal and it affected me. I don’t let things bother me but seeing my parents have to deal with it, that was probably the hardest thing.”

Sam is especially close with her mum Roxanne

Prior to the arson incident, Daniel had credited Sam for bringing him back into the family fold.

“He always says if it wasn’t for me he’d probably still be out there being an idiot, but he’s been doing really well now,” Sam said that same year.

Unfortunately for Sam and the Kerr family, his good behaviour didn’t last.