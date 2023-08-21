The Matildas players are still competing. Instagram

“I feel like I have a lot more to give,” she told the Telegraph.

“It’s about still getting better and you can’t look into the future, but I see myself going bigger and better than what I am now and hopefully continue winning trophies with this team and go from there.”

The Chelsea website stated they will be competing next on September 2, with a variety of games proceeding in October and November. However, given the Matildas will be competing during this time, we are unsure how Sam will balance her schedule.

Mary Fowler, playing for Manchester City’s Women’s team is also expected to compete in the Women’s Super League in October. On October 8, Manchester is expected to rival Chelsea.

Ellie Carpenter’s Lyon team currently hasn’t listed any future games on its website.

Matildas goalkeeper, Mackenzie Arnold will play for West Ham United. She is also expected to compete against Sam and Mary’s team in October.

The next FIFA Women’s World Cup won’t be held until 2027 – a lot can happen in four years.

“We have to play at our club. We have to play well and stay injury-free. There might be a few more babies maybe. I don’t know. Four years is a long time but I hope the core group is still together,” Sam told reporters ahead of the third-place play-off match against Sweden.

However, Sam hopes to remain some of the core members returning in 2027.

“I hope to be here. I am only 29. I think most of us will still be here if we have the opportunity,” she said.

“Of course there will be people come into the side and take someone’s position and people that might not want to keep playing but at the moment I haven’t heard talks of anyone retiring.”