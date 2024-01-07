Kerr is set to miss the Paris Olympics. Getty

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson has made a statement revealing that Kerr's injury was a massive hit to the team's chance of making the Paris games.

"Considering how hard Sam has worked over the past six months to return to play, this news is a devastating blow for everyone," he said.

"With her ability to lead by example, Sam's guidance and influence on the team is significant and, as a result, this will be an incredible loss for the national team.

"Our focus now is on ensuring she has all the support she wants and needs to navigate recovery and rehab."

Following her injury, Kerr has been ruled out of the rest of Chelsea's Women's Super League as well as the European Champions League campaigns and Australia's AFC Women's Olympic qualifiers.

Kerr joined Chelsea in 2019. Getty

Kerr was supposed to be competing in Australia's AFC Women's Olympic qualifiers against Uzbekistan next month.

Uzbekistan is ranked 47th in the world and the Matilda's only need the win the two-leg tie against them to qualify for Paris...

Chelsea said she would be "assessed by a specialist in the coming days and then begin her rehabilitation with the club's medical team".

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the Matildas next match in Melbourne