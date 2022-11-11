Olivia has revealed that her brother, Tommy wants them both to compete on a future season of The Block. Nine/Ten

But whilst Tommy may be keen, it seems like Olivia may need some more convincing, explaining to her fans as she applied her makeup that there were a number of factors that made her hesitant about returning to star in a reality tv program.

''Firstly, my first stint on reality TV didn't go over so well,'' she laughed.

''Secondly, I need Endemol Shine's - which is the production company behind MAFS - permission to do any sort of other TV for the next 18 months.

''So if I wanted to do another show I'd have to ask their permission, which is what I'm sure my castmates have had to do and they've been given permission. I doubt that I would get permission because Endemol Shine clearly f*king hates me for some reason.''

Even if the former tv bride was given permission by Endemol Shine to star in the renovation show, Olivia said she would still be extremely hesitant.

''My brother is trying to commit me to do The Block, which, one, my brother is way more charismatic than I am, and two, he's a carpenter, so I think it would actually be alright,'' she said.

Olivia's not too sure if she wants to appear on another reality show; plus she needs permission to do so from MAFS production company. Instagram

''But I don't trust the editing process, I haven't watched The Block for years, I don't know what's f**king going on there.''

Speaking of season nine MAFS contestants continuing their reality tv careers, the last few months have seen Ella Ding star in hit UK series Made in Chelsea, Al Perkins enter the Love Island Australia villa and Domenica Calarco host her own MAFS spinoff web series for 9NOW called Dom's Debrief.

This article orginally appeared on our sister site, TV Week.