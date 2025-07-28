The Aussie horror film Bradley Murdoch watched in prison

Nearly two weeks on from the death of Bradley John Murdoch, former fellow inmates of his have revealed what the notorious outback killer was really like behind bars.

Murdoch, who was responsible for the brutal murder of British backpacker, Peter Falconio, died on July 15 with terminal throat cancer.

He had been serving a life sentence in the Northern Territory for killing Peter, and attempting to kidnap his girlfriend Joanne Lees, in the outback on July 14, 2001. Peter’s body has never been found.

Murdoch was found guilty of Peter’s murder in 2005 and was sentenced to life in prison. (Credit: AAP)

Murdoch spent more than 20 years behind bars at correctional centres in Alice Springs and Darwin.

Former inmate Zak Grieve, who served 12 years in Darwin prisons, recently told the ABC that Murdoch was a “lone wolf” who expected special treatment from prison guards.

He also revealed that Murdoch once watched the 2005 horror flick, Wolf Creek, while inside. The film, which centred on the kidnapping of three young backpackers, was partly inspired by Murdoch’s crimes.

John Jarratt starred as outback killer Mick Taylor in the horror hit. (Credit: Supplied)

Grieve said Murdoch was surprised to learn of the film’s background.

“He watched it and he was f***ing gutted,” Grieve told the ABC. “He said, ‘I f***ing didn’t know about this, it f***ing had nothing to do with me.’”

Murdoch then apparently borrowed a copy of Joanne Lees’ biography, which he kept in his prison cell. He also reportedly manipulated guards and fellow inmates by sharing personal information behind their backs.

Peter was 28 years old when he was murdered. Pictured here with girlfriend Joanne Lees. (Credit: Alamy)

“It didn’t matter whether you were a prisoner or an officer, if he could use you to gain something, he’d give you up in a heartbeat,” Grieve said. “If you were a female officer, he hated your guts … but if you were a male officer, he’d try and get into your good books,” he said.

“He actually had a really deep hatred of women.”

Murdoch was transferred to a palliative care unit earlier this year to receive treatment. (Credit: Getty)

Did Bradley John Murdoch confess?

Weeks before his death, true-crime author Robin Bowles claimed she knew what Murdoch’s last words would be.

“I know what they are, and they will be explosive,” Robin told 7News.

The author interviewed Murdoch as part of her research for her 2022 book, Dead Centre.

“It’s a shame they weren’t able to be released earlier. You can’t sue a dead man,” Robin continues. “So if he’s making the claims and he’s died, then the proverbial might hit the fan.”

Currently, no confession has been found.

