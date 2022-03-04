Alan thanked fans for their support over the last 37 years. Network 10

"This is a sad day indeed. I want to express my deepest gratitude to the millions of fans all around the world who have supported our iconic drama for 37 wonderful years. And huge thanks to our broadcast partners @channel10au and @channel5_tv who have been incredible supporters of the show for so long.

Alan then pleaded with fans: "Please stick with the show right to the end because the final episodes will be an incredible celebration with returning characters and extraordinary story lines."

The actor continued by reflecting on his own Neighbours experience and gave a special shoutout to Jackie Woodburne who plays his on-screen wife Susan Kennedy.

"The show has also connected me to thousands of people who have supported my work on and offscreen through my music and stage appearances. I am filled with #gratitude #staytuned #celebrateneighbours #farewellneighbours #pleasestickwithus."

Alan gave a shoutout to Jackie Woodburne who plays his on-screen wife Susan Kennedy. Network 10

Past and present Neighbours cast members shared their support in the comments with Alan.

"Beautiful words mate. Sending lots of love," Rob Mills who played villain Finn Kelly wrote.

"Beautiful Alan. Congratulations on all you have built over the last 28 years. Xox," penned Lucy Durack.

Meanwhile Dan MacPherson remarked: "I'll never forget my time with the Kennedy's mate 🙏🏼❤️"

WATCH: Kylie Minogue's first scene on Neighbours

In 2019, Alan and Jackie reflected to TV WEEK on 25 years on working together on the soap.

"It's really marvellous. It's just a real honour to be part of television history in Australia," Alan said.

"25 years is an incredibly long time but it feels like yesterday!" Jackie added. "Time has gone so quickly and we've seen so many people come and gone. It's been wonderful."

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love