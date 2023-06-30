National NAIDOC Week Awards
Returning to NITV for its 11th year, the National NAIDOC Week Awards will air live on the network (and simultaneously on ABC) on Saturday, July 1st at 7:30 pm.
Mark Coles Smith and Casey Donovan are set to host the awards ceremony.
Living Black: The Icons
Airing nightly at 5 pm, a selection of archival Living Black episodes will be airing, including conversations with the likes of Archie Roach, Patrick Dodson, Ernie Dingo, Wilma Reading, Pat Anderson, Linda Burney, Ken Wyatt, and an episode titled ‘Strong Women.’
For those unawares, Living Black is Australia’s premier Indigenous current affairs program and provides timely, intelligent, and comprehensive coverage of the issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians.
Going Places with Ernie Dingo
Premiering on Saturday, July 8th at 7:30 pm, join beloved Aussie icon Ernie Dingo for a new season of unique travel adventures.
Ernie will be joined by several familiar faces including Aaron Fa’Aoso, Narelda Jacobs OAM, Rae Johnston, and Bianca Hunt as he ventures across the country from Broken Hill to Fitzroy Crossing to Tasmania’s Bay of Fires.
Elder in Residence Oration
On Sunday, July 9th, the SBS will be broadcasting the first episode of SBS Elder in Residence Oration, presented by Widjabul Wia-bal woman from the Bundjalung Nation, Rhoda Roberts AO.
Rhoda is a revered and celebrated pioneer in the arts and creative sector and an eminent community and industry leader. Throughout her expansive career, she has championed the power of connection through cultural expression, and through her work helps all Australians to celebrate the richness of First Nation cultures.
