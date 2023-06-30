From Sunday, July 2nd to Sunday, July 9th, Australia will celebrate the history, cultures, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples through NAIDOC Week.

This year’s NAIDOC Week theme is For Our Elders.

“Across every generation, our Elders have played, and continue to play, an important role and hold a prominent place in our communities and families,” NAIDOC Week Australia wrote in reflection on the chosen theme.

“They are cultural knowledge holders, trailblazers, nurturers, advocates, teachers, survivors, leaders, hard workers, and our love ones.”

