MKR Judges Manu, Nigella and Colin. Channel Seven

Their win was hard-earned, following a gruelling competition that saw nine teams competing in the Instant Restaurant round before seven teams moved on to MKR Kitchen Headquarters.

Fans said goodbye to all but two teams ahead of the Grand Final, with predictions split 50/50 over who would win: Team VIC or Team NSW.

"It’s been a pleasure to eat your food, whatever happens tonight, look back on this and enjoy it. And be proud of what you did, because you gave us some great food,” Colin told both teams before unveiling the scores.

Channel Seven

With all three judges giving a score out of 10 for each menu, there were a total of 30 points possible to achieve.

It was a close race, with both teams shining throughout the night. But in the end, the girls pulled ahead.

Radha and Prabha scored 27, while Nick and Christian scored 25.