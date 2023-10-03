Ladies and gentlemen, we have our winners! Twin sisters Radha and Prabha have been crowned champions of My Kitchen Rules in 2023.
Their victory comes after a nail-biting Grand Final, that left viewers - and the judges - on the edge of their seats.
Radha and Prabha and Nick and Christian were tasked with preparing 100 plates to impress judges Manu Feildel, Colin Fassnidge and Nigella Lawson.
In the end, twins Radha and Prabha proved victorious, scoring high praise from the judges and walking away with an impressive, life-changing $100,000.
“I think I’ve got goosebumps right now. We’re just so grateful. We are going to be living one of our biggest dreams that we’ve dreamt together,” Prahbha said of making it through to the Grand Final.
After winning, Radha added that she was "so proud" of her twin sister.
MKR Judges Manu, Nigella and Colin.
Channel Seven
Their win was hard-earned, following a gruelling competition that saw nine teams competing in the Instant Restaurant round before seven teams moved on to MKR Kitchen Headquarters.
Fans said goodbye to all but two teams ahead of the Grand Final, with predictions split 50/50 over who would win: Team VIC or Team NSW.
"It’s been a pleasure to eat your food, whatever happens tonight, look back on this and enjoy it. And be proud of what you did, because you gave us some great food,” Colin told both teams before unveiling the scores.
Channel Seven
With all three judges giving a score out of 10 for each menu, there were a total of 30 points possible to achieve.
It was a close race, with both teams shining throughout the night. But in the end, the girls pulled ahead.
Radha and Prabha scored 27, while Nick and Christian scored 25.