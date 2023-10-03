Sonia and Marcus smiling brightly with My Kitchen Rules judges Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge. Channel Seven

These two took the elimination in their stride, discussing how “it felt right, this is where we belong in the competition for accountability. From the good parts and the bad parts, this just felt like the right time.”

Giving it their all by practicing cooking in hotels on their breaks, you can hear them smiling as they reminisce about asking hotel staff for more cooking equipment like spatulas!

Feeling like they soaked up all the advice they could from Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge, from small things like “being aware of seasoning” to big things like working together when stressed, instead of just “shutting down.”

“And you know, I was having conversations in my own head and Marcus was probably doing the same,” Sonia explained.

She did admit that although they “wished they could’ve pushed that little bit harder,” they were just at that point in the competition where they didn’t “have anything left in the tank.”

The MKR family found it interesting looking back on their different generational tactics in the semi-final, from fresh-faced Marcus trying to “smash things out” frantically, to experienced Sonia “being in the moment” with her idol Nigella Lawson.

Marcus Costanzo's Cookbook (with the help of his mum Sonia of course!) Marcus Costanzo

If you’re unsure whether to apply for next year's MKR, let Sonia convince you.

“The judges have to be one of the best moments (minus having Marcus of course) in My Kitchen Rules. Just the honour of putting a plate in front of Colin and Manu to their guiding feedback as they shape and mentor us. It was an absolute privilege, it's not lost on me at all,” she revealed.

What’s next for Australia’s favourite mother and son duo? Marcus and Sonia have a cookbook out right now, filled with 42 delicious recipes - with their own video walkthrough! Which you can get your hands on for just $10, here.

When asked who they want to win, Sonia has her bets on Nick and Christian for an underdog story, whereas Marcus has his bets on Radha & Prabha with how hard they've been working.

Find out who wins My Kitchen Rules at the 2023 Grand-Final tonight on Channel Seven and Seven Plus at 7:30pm.

