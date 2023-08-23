Despite being rivals, Manu and Jock shared many of the same passions as well as a friendship Instagram

More than three months on, Manu has shed new light on his continued grief following his friends' tragic and unexpected death, and how he is making more of an effort to check in with those closest to him.

"It's funny. Colin and I, we've had these conversations and when we're not working together and when we spend a long time away from each other we do pick up the phone more often than we used to," Manu shared with 7Life.

"Just to make sure that when you know, you're [Colin] okay, I supposed," he added.

"Especially men, you know men don't communicate when something may be going wrong and friends need to be there for each other."

Manu says he is checking in with his friend Colin more often now Instagram

On May 1st, an official statement from the Zonfrillo family was posted to his Instagram account.

"With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday," it read.

"So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we're too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky."

"We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this, and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son, and friend."

In the months that have followed, the post has received hundreds of thousands of messages of condolences.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is always available. Call Lifeline: 13 11 14 or Reach Out Australia: 1800 RESPECT.