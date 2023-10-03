For Melbourne mates Christian and Nick, the experience of My Kitchen Rules has been one giant dreamlike journey.

“You keep having to pinch yourself to see if you’re dreaming,” Christian, 34, tells New Idea.

“It means so much for the two of us.”

Best pal Nick, 36, agrees.

“Part of the reason why we wanted to be on this competition and take a chance, is to prove to ourselves that we can do it and so far we have,” he says.

WATCH NOW: My Kitchen Rules 2023 promo. Article continues after video.