Doctor's have revealed Michael Schumacher is "very altered and deteriorated" six years on from a horrific skiing accident.

The Formula 1 star suffered a near-fatal brain injury in December 2013 when he fell and hit his head on a rock while skiing off-piste in the French Alps.

Michael, now 51, has not been seen in public since the accident which left him paralysed and in a medically-induced coma for several months.

Leading neurosurgeon Nicola Acciari has now spoken to Italian newspaper Contro Copertina detailing his current state of health.

"We must imagine a person very different from the one we remember on the track, with a very altered and deteriorated organic, muscular and skeletal structure," she told the publication.

"All as a result of the brain trauma he suffered."