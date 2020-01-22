Doctor's have revealed Michael Schumacher is "very altered and deteriorated" six years on from a horrific skiing accident.
The Formula 1 star suffered a near-fatal brain injury in December 2013 when he fell and hit his head on a rock while skiing off-piste in the French Alps.
Michael, now 51, has not been seen in public since the accident which left him paralysed and in a medically-induced coma for several months.
Leading neurosurgeon Nicola Acciari has now spoken to Italian newspaper Contro Copertina detailing his current state of health.
"We must imagine a person very different from the one we remember on the track, with a very altered and deteriorated organic, muscular and skeletal structure," she told the publication.
"All as a result of the brain trauma he suffered."
Michael Schumacher in September 2013
Getty
Michael with his wife Corinna while skiing in northern Italy in 2005
Getty
The racing driver has been cared for since the accident by his wife Corinna, and the couple's two children Gina-Marie, 22, and Mick, 20.
This is the first update on Michael's health since Jean Todt, his former manager at Ferrari, revealed last year after visiting him to watch a Grand Prix on television that Schumacher was "still fighting".
"I'm always careful with such statements, but it's true. I saw the race together with Michael Schumacher at his home in Switzerland," he said.
"Michael is in the best hands and is well looked after in his house. He does not give up and keeps fighting."
Michael is "very altered and deteriorated" according to a neurosurgeon
Getty
However, his ex-boss did admit that despite not being in a vegetative state, Schumacher was unable to communicate in the same way as he had before the accident.
"His family is fighting just as much and of course our friendship cannot be the same as it once was just because there's no longer the same communication as before," Todt added.