The Birthday McFlurry will be available for a limited time only. McDonalds

“Our new McFlurry flavour was inspired by iconic Aussie birthday party favourites to create a nostalgic and delicious dessert that will put everyone in the birthday spirit,” said Amanda Nakad, the marketing manager at McDonald’s Australia.

“New McFlurry flavours are always a hit with our customers, so we thought this would be a delicious way to continue our 50-year celebrations,” she said.

And she’s right – Aussies love a new McFlurry, even if it is only around for a while.

Their famed Custard Pie will be back for a limited time as well. McDonalds

They have just launched a Tim Tam-flavoured McFlurry, also for a limited time, and over the years we’ve seen flavours like KitKat, Cookie Time, Apple Pie and Crème Egg flavours hit the stores.

It’s also comforting to know we can always grab a classic Oreo or Mini MnM flavoured one, too!

Maccas will also be bringing back their famed Custard Pie for a similar limited-edition run from the same date, and both the pie and McFlurry will be on Macca’s loose change menu for a time.

McDonald's Australia is celebrating their 50th birthday. Getty

So far, they have had 50c Big Mac burgers, and brought back both The Mac Jr sand Grand Mac as part of their celebrations.

They’re also handing out free, limited-edition drinking glasses with every Medium or Large Mac Family Meal orgered.

There are six to collect.

McDonald’s will be celebrating their 50th up until the end of August, meaning there’s probably a lot more delicious treats coming our way.

We can’t wait to see what’s next!