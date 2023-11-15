It's safe to say that the inaugural season of MasterChef Dessert Masters has been finger-lickin' fun to watch.
Veteran MasterChef judge Melissa Leong, and world-famous French-Swiss pastry chef and expert chocolatier Amaury Guichon have been tasked with the difficult job of judging the creative creations of our skilled dessert masters.
But of course, whilst all these sweet treats are skillfully crafted, and are the desserts of our dreams, not all our professional contestants have been able to survive the pressure cooker that is the MasterChef kitchen.
With 10 contestants whisking it all for glory, the title of Australia's first "Dessert Master", and of course the cool $100,000 in prize money that comes with victory, we expect the remainder of the season to be every bit as sweet as it is sad, as we farewell favourites.
Scroll on to see every contestant who has been eliminated from MasterChef Dessert Masters in 2023.....
Rhiann Mead
Whilst she put her skills in precise piping, baking, and intricate sugar and chocolate work (to name a few) to good use in the MasterChef Dessert Masters kitchen, sadly it wasn't enough to keep Rhiann in the competition after the "smashing dessert" challenge, and she became the first contestant eliminated for this season.
"At least I came first in something 😂😂," Rhiann joked on her Instagram shortly after her onscreen elimination aired.
"I'm beyond grateful for the Dessert Masters experience - short but sweet!" she added.
"I had so much fun during the challenges and having the opportunity to cook alongside some of the best pastry chefs in the country was an honour! It was a humbling experience and I'm honestly just happy to have been there."