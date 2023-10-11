In May 2023, Adriano and Nelly announced their “ greatest creation yet."
“We are baking something very special,” the love birds teased on Instagram.
Announcing their due date, “Little baby macaron [is] due [in] November.”
Fast forwarding back to the present, it’s November and the baby has been cooked to perfection!
Posting a vintage black and white photo with no caption, letting their work of art do the talking just like they do with their cooking.
Blacking out the baby's name band, fans are wondering what their son’s name will be?
After doing some digging, New Idea speculates that they could name him after Adriano's dad, Frank Joseph Zumbo, who sadly passed away three years ago.
Celebrity chefs flooded the comments, from MasterChef judge George Calombaris commenting “Well done bro,” and even current MasterChef judge Melissa Leong posting “Congratulations!!!”
Plus Anna Polyviou from his newest baking TV show, Dessert Masters, which is coming soon to 10 and 10 Play!
Zumbo captioned his excitement, “Cooking and competing against 9 legends from the Aussie Pastry scene is the best time to write Desserts backwards!"
More updates to come on the baby's name, congratulations to Nelly and Adriano!
