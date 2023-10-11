Adriano Zumbo and Nelly Riggio's bun has come out of the oven, and it’s a boy!

You would know Adriano Zumbo for his crazy desserts on MasterChef, going on to star in his own TV show Zumbos Just Desserts alongside Rachel Koo and Gigi Falanga.

His world collided with cooking show rival My Kitchen Rules, when contestant Nelly Riggio applied for his Zumbo's dessert catering empire in July 2016, and now they have a baby!

WATCH NOW: Adriano Zumbo appears on MasterChef Australia 2018. Article continues after video.