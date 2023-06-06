Melissa Leong and Amaury Guichon will co judge MasterChef Dessert Masters. Channel 10/Instagram

Melissa shared these sentiments, revealing that the talented contestants were "incredible."

"Our cast for Dessert Masters is a loaded-to-the-gills, top-of-the-pops, créme de la créme of Australia’s pastry industry. It doesn’t get any better, more high calibre, and more magical than these chefs, who all bring their own unique take on sweet creations to their own worlds, and now, to ours."

"I am beyond thrilled - and honoured - to be working with such brilliant, talented, and generous people… but boy do I have my work cut out for me."

Meet the cast of MasterChef: Dessert Masters. Channel 10

Who is competing on MasterChef Dessert Masters?

This 10-strong competitor list includes some pretty sweet talent (if we do say so ourselves), who are widely regarded as some of Australia's top pastry chefs, chocolate connoisseurs, and baking experts.

Included in the batch is the following...

Kirsten Tibballs

There's a reason Kirsten is known as the "Chocolate Queen" of Australia!

She's the author of numerous sell-out cookbooks - Chocolate and its sequel Chocolate All Day - and has previously appeared on MasterChef as a guest judge.

Kirsten is also the founder of Savour School where she shares her knowledge of pastry and chocolate with first-timers through to sweet specialists.

Kirsten Tibballs. Instagram

Reynold Poernomo

After dazzling viewers with his desserts on MasterChef way back in 2015, Reynold is returning for a shot at the top title!

Dubbed the "Dessert King" of Australia by fans, Reynold is known for his wizardry in the kitchen, as well as for creating delicious desserts that are *almost* too good to eat.

He's also the owner of dessert bars KOI and Monkey's Corner, both located in Chippendale, Sydney.

Reynold Poernomo. Instagram

Anna Polyviou

She has just returned from a stint in the jungle on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and now Anna is gracing the MasterChef kitchen with her dessert expertise.

Whilst Anna has won countless prestigious awards relating to her craft in the culinary industry, she says the pièce de résistance would be taking home the title of Australia's first-ever Dessert Master.

Anna Polyviou. Channel 10

Adriano Zumbo

The name speaks for itself!

As one of Australia's most celebrated pâtissiers, Adriano has numerous dessert stores in Sydney and Melbourne and has made numerous appearances as a guest judge on MasterChef.



He introduced the nation to macarons and who can forget his iconic croquembouche?

The question is, will he melt under pressure?

Adriano Zumbo. Instagram

Jess Liemantara

Jess is another returning MasterChef contestant and was the youngest to compete on her season of the hit cooking show in 2020.

One to watch, Jess is known for creating colourful cakes and picture-perfect pastries and is sure to delight the judges with her signature skills.

Jess Liemantara. Instagram

Morgan Hipworth

After launching his (now iconic) Melbourne bakehouse - Bistro Morgan - at the tender age of 15, Morgan has only gone from strength to strength in his culinary career, and is now known as "The Donut King."

With an eye for visually striking creations and a penchant for unique flavour combinations, Morgan is sure to stand out amongst his industry idols.

Morgan Hipworth. Instagram

Kay-Lene Tan

Currently working as an Executive Pastry Chef, and having trained under decorated chef Joël Robuchon, Kay-Lene is one to watch in this competition.

According to Kay-Lene, she plans to draw upon her extensive professional experience to trifle the competition.

Kay-Lene Tan. Instagram

Andy Bowdy

With a mission to make cakes taste as good as they look, Andy has won the hearts (and stomachs) of sweet tooths everywhere, taking home numerous trophies and accolades for his efforts.

Now, he's ready to break the chocolate mould and take home the title of Australia's first dessert master.

Andy Bowdy. Instagram

Rhiann Mead

From precise piping to baking to intricate sugar and chocolate work, Rhiann has a slew of pastry skills and techniques in her back catalogue thanks to her time spent at The Charles in Sydney and Bennelong restaurants as Head Pastry Chef.

One thing is for sure - Rhiann will certainly whip up the competition.

Rhiann Mead. Instagram/Hospitality Magazine

Gareth Whitton

With over 15 years of experience creating desserts alongside some of the world's most renowned pastry chefs and a former Head Pastry Chef at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in Melbourne, Gareth is sure to rise to the challenge of the MasterChef kitchen.

He's also the not-so-anonymous founder and Pastry Chef at the iconic pastry staple store Tarts Anon.

Gareth Whitton. Channel 10

When will MasterChef Dessert Masters premiere?

MasterChef Desset Masters is expected to premiere sometime in the latter half of 2023.

Filming commences in May 2023.

It will air on Channel 10 and 10Play.