As shared through KFC’s most recent Kentucky Fried Cookin’ episode, the dessert queen herself takes you through a step-by-step guide that’ll have you perfecting this at-home recipe in a flash.

The Kentucky Fried Cookin’ episode format features a new guest chef every week, where they share their take on KFC menu favourites. Previous episodes have included Morgan Hipworth’s Popcorn Chicken Cupcakes, Dimsimlim’s Pimped Up Zinger Noodles, Mitch Orr’s Zinger Katsu Curry, and Chebbo’s Chicken Tender Sandwiches.

Chicken with a sweet dessert twist. KFC

Try the recipe for yourself!

INGREDIENTS:

DONUTS

100ml Milk

30g Unsalted Butter

5g Dry Yeast

20g Caster Sugar

180g Plain Flour

Pinch Salt

1 Egg

2L Vegetable Oil (to fry the donuts)

100g Caster Sugar (to toss Donuts in)

100g Flour (to dust your working surface)

POPCORN CARAMEL CHICKEN CRUMB

50g Popcorn chicken, chopped finely

50g Caster Sugar

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

1X 95g KFC Double Chocolate Mousse

METHOD:

In a pot, warm the milk with the butter over a low heat until the butter is melted. (Don’t let it get too hot!) Remove it from the heat and whisk in the dry yeast, then allow it to sit for 5 mins. Place your dry ingredients into an electric mixer with a dough attachment (it looks like a hook). Add your liquids gradually, then add your egg. Allow the dough to develop in the machine for about 10-12 minutes at a medium-fast speed. Transfer the dough into a lightly greased bowl and cover it with clear wrap or cloth. Leave it at room temp to double in size for an hour or so. Once the dough is proved (aka, it’s done resting), dust some flour over your working surface. With a rolling pin, roll out the dough to approx. 2cm thickness. Use a cutter approx. 8cm round to cut out your donuts. Allow them to sit for another 30 minutes with a cloth on top. Heat vegetable oil in a saucepan or deep fryer to 180ºc. Place your donuts in 2 at a time, allowing 2-3 minutes to colour before repeating on the other side. Transfer to a paper towel, allowing the oil to absorb briefly before tossing them in the caster sugar. Chop your KFC Popcorn Chicken into fine pieces. Heat a mid-sized frying pan over medium heat. Add the caster sugar, stirring until it turns a caramel colour. Add in your chopped KFC Popcorn Chicken. Stir it into the caramelised sugar, then transfer it to a tray and allow to cool.

ASSEMBLING

Once the donuts have cooled, use a piping bag to fill them evenly with KFC Double Chocolate Mousse. There's a rough guide below if you’ve never filled a donut. Sit up your donuts and garnish with KFC Popcorn Chicken on top.

HOW TO PIPE A DONUT:

Push the piping bag nozzle through the side of the donut, and into the centre. Gently apply pressure to the piping bag. Over the course of a few seconds, pull the piping bag out of the donut, piping as you go.