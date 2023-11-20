Morgan Hipworth at the start of his baking career. Instagram

Morgan Hipworth Dessert Masters

When asked what made him join MasterChef Dessert Masters, he responded: “I think for me it was like an amazing opportunity, you know, to be among some of, you know, the absolute best in the industry.”

“I went into it wanting to try and learn and absorb as much as I possibly could from the experience. And I think I definitely got that out of it,” he explained.

Hipworth made it to ninth place in the competition, being knocked out by his Peach Melba with a berry liqueur sorbet due to the liquor being too strong.

“I think I sort of second guessed myself when it came to, you know, how strong the Gelato was and where they were gonna be able to taste the Raspberry,” he admitted. “I knew I'd made the recipe before with the original amount and I knew it worked and the only reason I ended up putting more in was when Melanie asked if it would be enough.”

“Make sure you're confident in yourself and don't second guess yourself,” he tipped to the next contestants.

Morgan Hipworth on Masterchef Dessert Masters. Instagram

Who do you look up to in MasterChef Dessert Masters?

"I took a photo with Adriano Zumbo when I was 13 and you know, I was taking one of his courses and and learning off of him back when he had his big Macaron empire,” he gushed.

He also shouted out co-star Anna Polyviou, who: “always supported me for years and used to come to some of the markets and pop-up stores that I used to do when I was 15 and 16.”

“To now be you know on the same level and competing against these guys is something that I never dreamed of,” twenty-two-year-old Morgan went on.

Morgan Hipworth is opening up a restaurant, Maven, with chef Daniel Neytha. Instagram

What’s next for Morgan Hipworth?

He’s put all his savings from Bistro Morgan into his new restaurant, Maven, which is set to open (hopefully) in the next five weeks in Melbourne.

“We're doing modern Australian food, and yes, it's a really good sort of place for me to showcase my skills, you know, outside just the dessert,” he revealed.

But not to worry, he’s still going to “nail that dessert menu along with the pastry display every day!”

MasterChef Dessert Masters airs Sunday to Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play.

