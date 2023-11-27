We are sad to see Andy go! Channel Ten

During his final episode on the show, the contestants' task was to create a Christmas inspired dish with fruit at the centerpiece.

Andy was tasked with strawberries and prepared a traditional family-sized trifle, however the judges had previously guided Andy to enhance his presentation skills, which in this instance, the judges noted that the complexity of his creation didn't match up with the other contestants.

This led to Andy being one of the bottom two.

“It was really fun cooking, but I hated standing up there,” Andy laughed as he shared an insight into his experience on the show.

"For me personally, I like working in restaurants where I just put food down for people. I hate watching people eat my food," he continued.

"I think standing up there in front of Melissa and Amaury and all the production people in the background and the chefs who you massively admire and have a huge amount of respect for... and wait[ing]" was the hardest part.

"You're looking at the judges waiting for them, they pull their little faces and you don't know what they're thinking, you don’t know what’s coming.

"It was slightly daunting."

Although he felt very out of his "comfort zone", he had a great time once he got in the kitchen.

Andy's favourite part of his time on the show was the camaraderie.

"We all know each other but there's never going to be another time we’re all in that situation where we get to hang out.

"We'd spend all day in a green room together and then we would talk together and share ideas and if someone had questions about techniques... everyone would share it."

As for the future, Andy will be "knee's deep in custard production so everyone has enough Christmas custard in their fridges."

He also has Christmas trifles coming which will be sourced at Salma's Canteen in Rosebery, NSW where he is the "chief of all things sweet," as well as his own company Cakes by Andy Bowdy.