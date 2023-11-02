Andy is the only continuing MasterChef judge for the 2024 season. Channel 10

For Andy, returning to the show without Jock by his side was a decision he did not come too "lightly", Melissa taking to her Instagram to open up about her decision to step back, and instead focus on the inaugural season of MasterChef Dessert Masters.

"This is a shift that I embrace with joy. One that allows everyone involved, to expand. To put it plainly, I'm very fortunate to continue to be a key part of @masterchefau, yet have the space to evolve my career," she penned.

"In effect, I get to have my cake and eat it too....what could be better than that?"

MasterChef Dessert Masters will premiere on November 12th. Channel 10

When the news first broke that the food critic would be taking a step back, Melissa said it was with "great enthusiasm and warmth" that she welcomed in new judges Sofia, Poh, and Jean-Christophe.

She also reflected upon her time judging MasterChef, noting that the show had infused her life with something "truly magical."

"It has provided me with life-changing experiences that have given me the courage to continue to put myself outside of my comfort zone."

"The great honour of growing the MasterChef Australia family with the introduction of Dessert Masters is not lost on me. I relish the sweet opportunity to nurture this special series alongside Amaury [Guichon]."

Melissa will be joined by two familiar faces in her upcoming television project with SBS. SBS

Alongside MasterChef Dessert Masters, the television host is set to front a new documentary series on SBS titled The Hospital: In The Deep End.

She will be joined in the three-part series alongside actor Samuel Johnson and Gardening Australia's Costa Georgiadis.

According to the official show synopsis, they will explore the many challenges faced by the public health system in Australia by going behind the scenes in one of the country's busiest hospitals.

MasterChef Dessert Masters will see Melissa joined by Amaury Guichon, a world famous chocolatier on the judging panel. Channel 10

Speaking about her upcoming television project, Melissa shared with news.com.au that she was actually head-hunted to take part due to her own mother's experience in the public health system.

"She was a nursing unit manager in the emergency department in Sutherland Hospital for about a decade, and she's been a nurse since she was 17."

"So to be given the opportunity to be a deeply unqualified fly on the wall, to get a feel for how much pressure the public health system is under, why would you say no to that?"

The series is set to premiere sometime in 2024.