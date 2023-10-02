It's important to teach kids how to appreciate the beauty of Mother Nature. Supplied

Grow a food garden

There’s nothing more rewarding than watching something grow from scratch – especially if it’s something you can then use in the kitchen.

Try growing your own herbs or vegies from seed or seedlings.

Cherry tomatoes, lettuce and silverbeet are some good choices to start with and a perfect opportunity to get kids to harvest and make the connection between soil, seed and plate.

Get involved with the community

Whether it’s with your local community garden, Landcare or Junior Landcare group, go and volunteer for a few hours on the weekend or once a month.

From planting trees to weeding, this is a great way to get kids active, outdoors and can open up a world of community connections that’s good for the soul!

Kids love seeing things grow so get them involved in planting. Getty Images

Set up water for wildlife stations

With the weather starting to heat up, water can become scarce for our native wildlife.

Setting up water stations is a simple yet effective way to help local fauna – and can be as easy as placing some rocks and water in a bowl, container or large leaf.

This is an easy but effective way to help kids feel empowered and eager to refill their containers each morning!

Make bug or bee hotels

Making an insect or bee hotel can be as simple as placing hollowed-out stems in empty food cans or plastic planter pots, then placing them around the garden.

Kids can then regularly go and check who has made a home in your backyard hotels.

This is a good one as you get to recycle or repurpose old cans while attracting bugs to your garden at the same time.

Take a trip to wander and explore your local botanical garden. Supplied

Become garden detectives

Use the school holidays and weekends to explore your local botanical or community garden.

Make this a fun family tradition, encourage your kids to take photos (camera phones are handy here), keep a nature journal and choose your favourite one.

Farmers or organic markets will also do!