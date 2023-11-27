Melissa and Amaury have set the bar high for our contestants. Channel 10

"I think Reynold [Poernomo] is the GOAT (greatest of all time), he's just super talented and I love watching him," the cookie dough entrepreneur shared with us the morning after her on-screen elimination.

"Gareth is also the underdog, he's doing really, really well and Jess is super cute," Anna added.

As for Andy, he's placing his bets behind Reynold and Jess given they've both got previous experience in the MasterChef kitchen: "They know what to expect," Andy shared with us.

"I watched Reynold and he's never doing too much running and he's all organised and I feel like the rest of us are all running around like crazies in the kitchen."

Gareth, Jess and Reynold are all tipped to win MasterChef Dessert Masters. Channel Ten

Fans have also taken to betting platforms such as Sportsbet to share their predictions.

There's a reason Reynold is known as the "Dessert King" by fans, the creative genius is currently in the lead to win the reality cooking competition with odds listed at $1.80.

He is followed closely behind by Gareth Whitton with odds of $1.91, with macaron mastermind Jess Liemantara trailing behind with odds of $11.00.