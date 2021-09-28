Who do you think will take out the Masked Singer title? Channel Ten

Just like viewers of the singing show flock to Twitter to share their guesses as to who is lurking under the masks, they have similarly flocked to Sportsbet and TAB to predict who will take out the crown. And there is almost a consensus.

According to Sportsbet, fans are convinced that Vampire will win The Masked Singer Australia for 2021, with Dolly and Kebab taking runner-up and third place respectively. TAB has an identical winner, however lists Baby in second place and Dolly in third.

Fans are convinced Vampire will win The Masked Singer for 2021. Channel Ten

Vampire, who many fans are convinced is American musician Anastacia (who gave us the absolute banger that is Left Outside Alone), has been listed as a 1.22 on Sportsbet and a 1.20 on TAB.

So far, Vampire has provided the judges and viewers with many obscure clues, including: they “do not fear the daylight”, they have “unexpected power”, they “have not slept since their teenage years” and more. You're telling us this isn't Edward Cullen from Twilight?

WATCH: Vampire performs Gangsta’s Paradise on The Masked Singer Australia

The judges have found it difficult to put a finger on Vampire, vocalising different guesses each week - from actress Michelle Williams, to musician Janet Jackson, to Taylor Swift (this author will eat her shoe if it’s Taylor), Jessica Origliasso from The Veronica’s, fashion designer Donatella Versace, Anastacia, and more.

Whether or not Vampire does take out the Masked Singer title is yet to be seen. All we can say is watching a giant Kebab sing an emotional version of Sam Smith’s Stay With Me to a hot chip makes for great television… so clearly the viewers are the real winners here.

