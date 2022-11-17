Matt Ridley joined Married At First Sight mid-way through the series and married Kate Laidlaw before ever seeing her. Matt had high hopes and attempted to make the relationship work before it ultimately came crashing down.
Matt was recently featured on Dom’s Debrief where they discussed how he became known as the ‘Chicken Twistie Guy’ as he described his breath on his wedding day.
WATCH: MAFS' Matt Ridley's wild night out
Dom asked Matt if there was ‘anyone else’ in the experiment that he would have liked to be matched with, and his answer was not something we were expecting.
"I will say this, it may be controversial, but if Selin were in the experiment for a little bit longer when we first met, I would have definitely had a fair dinkum crack at Selin," he said.
Matt spoke highly of Selin, and now we think about it… they may have made a lovely match.
"I thought she was stunning, she's got a great figure and we got along really well."
“It was kinda like a crossover because Selin and Anthony left one week after Kate and I got there “
“And even on the wedding night right, I actually enjoyed chatting with Selin because there was just this eye contact with her and I at my wedding.”
WATCH: MAFS' Brent, Ella and Al party in Melbourne
Dom then asks Matt if he is still friendly with Kate but sadly she had unfollowed him on Instagram.
“Once she unfollowed me on Instagram, I was like ‘well I’m not going to follow you back’”, he said.
Dom replied by saying, “Is it safe to say then Matt that you haven't signed up to her Only Fans?”.
“I wish her well. I wish her crazy happiness and love and laughter in life.
“She’s a good girl, we just didn’t work out,” he said.