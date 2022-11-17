Dom asked Matt if there was ‘anyone else’ in the experiment that he would have liked to be matched with, and his answer was not something we were expecting. Nine

Matt spoke highly of Selin, and now we think about it… they may have made a lovely match.

"I thought she was stunning, she's got a great figure and we got along really well."

“It was kinda like a crossover because Selin and Anthony left one week after Kate and I got there “

“And even on the wedding night right, I actually enjoyed chatting with Selin because there was just this eye contact with her and I at my wedding.”

WATCH: MAFS' Brent, Ella and Al party in Melbourne

Dom then asks Matt if he is still friendly with Kate but sadly she had unfollowed him on Instagram.

“Once she unfollowed me on Instagram, I was like ‘well I’m not going to follow you back’”, he said.

Dom replied by saying, “Is it safe to say then Matt that you haven't signed up to her Only Fans?”.

“I wish her well. I wish her crazy happiness and love and laughter in life.

“She’s a good girl, we just didn’t work out,” he said.