"Ollie’s first laugh 😍" the 37-year-old captioned the adorable footage, "& so special to witness it!❤️"

"Seems this is “Di-Di-Di-Di-Di” is some real comedic genius material that hit the spot & has continued to be a non stop hilarious hit ever since 😂 #firstlaugh #daymade #preciousmoments".

Cam's followers were absolutely besides themselves after getting a glimpse of this milestone, one commenting "Oh my good God. This is unbelievably cute and wonderful. Heart burst."

Another chimed in, exclaiming "Not a better sound than a baby laughing."

And a third joined the chorus, writing "Nothing more precious. Babies are so much fun #sometimes".

But Cam isn't the only one keeping MAFS fan updated with baby content, his wife Jules is also sharing Ollie's journey with her followers.

Earlier in the week, Jules took to Instagram to share her own update on baby Oliver, as well as provide some parental advice.

"I swear some mornings I go to pick up Oliver Chase and he has changed drastically over night 😂" Jules started the post.

"Anyone having a first baby and everyone telling you about how fast it goes. It does! Savour all the little moments together. They are the most amazing, fulfilling time wasters in the world. #hoursonend.

"Talking at them, watching them progress that leaves you thinking your child is gifted haha, Mapping out their lil face that then changes over night, oh and definitely upgrade your phone storage. 😂 that’s my best advice. 📱☁️"

Jules and Cam welcomed Ollie, their first child, together back in October last year.

#loveatfirstsight I would do it a thousand times again for you Oliver Chase Merchant," Jules captioned a sweet video montage of herself and Cam ahead of the delivery.

The new parents originally met on season six of Married At First Sight and quickly became one of the show's only success stories.

Cam and Jules tied the knot (for real) in a lavish televised ceremony back in November 2019.

And now, they have the second ever MAFS baby - following only former season one couple Zoe Hendrix and Alex Garner's - to share with the world.