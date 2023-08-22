Maccas is set to welcome in the summer months with a bang with the launch of a mouthwatering new McFlurry flavour that features an iconic Aussie product.
According to leaked promotional artwork for the product, the Milo McFlurry will launch in stores across the country from Wednesday, September 28th for roughly six weeks before it will disappear (hopefully not for good) on Tuesday, November 7th.
Food blogger @nectoriouspapi broke the exciting news over the weekend, sharing the artwork with his 50,000 followers on his Instagram feed and stories.
Whilst the fast food giant is yet to confirm if the beforementioned release date is accurate, they did confirm to New Idea that the delicious new dessert would be landing on Australian Maccas menus sometime later this year.
"We're excited to confirm that the McFlurry made with MILO will be introduced to the menu later this year, for a limited time only," a spokesperson said.
"We look forward to announcing more details soon."
Instagram/Supplied
This isn't the first new McFlurry flavour launch of 2023, with the release of the Maltesers McFlurry in March.
Consisting of McDonald's iconic soft serve ice cream, rich chocolate sauce, and, of course, Maltesers, the McFlurry quickly became a fan favourite for Aussies looking to satisfy their sweet tooth cravings.
Whilst the Milo and Malteser McFlurry's are both limited-time releases, one can hope they become permanent menu fixtures in the not-so-distant future - one can dream right?
Supplied
Earlier this month, Maccas reintroduced several old menu favourites for their winter warmers menu, bringing back the Cheesy Chicken and Cheesy Beef as well as a brand new burger - the Cheesy Beef.