Maccas is set to welcome in the summer months with a bang with the launch of a mouthwatering new McFlurry flavour that features an iconic Aussie product.

According to leaked promotional artwork for the product, the Milo McFlurry will launch in stores across the country from Wednesday, September 28th for roughly six weeks before it will disappear (hopefully not for good) on Tuesday, November 7th.

