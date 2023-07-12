Supplied

From 12pm - 3pm, by entering the code FREEFRIES at checkout, you'll be able to take advantage of the delectable deal.

The best part?

MenuLog has waived all delivery and service fees AND if you don't feel like ordering anything else that's fine too - you will still be able to redeem your freebie!

Puji Fernando, General Manager of DoorDash Australia and New Zealand said that the partnership with DoorDash was a win-win for fries fanatics.

"At DoorDash we know how much Aussies love Macca's fries, and so we thought what better way to celebrate International Fries Day than give our wonderful customers across the country free fries!"

Tobi Fukushima, Marketing Manager for McDonald's shared in the excitement.

"International Fries Day is all about celebrating our delicious fries that have captured the hearts and appetites of people around the globe. By partnering with DoorDash, we're able to deliver our golden, perfectly crispy fries to the homes of our customers, making International Fries Day truly special."