But back to the menu, what can Macca's aficionados expect?

The 'As Featured In Meals' include 10 piece chicken mcnuggests, big mac, quarter pounder, or fillet o fish along with a medium or large fries and a medium or large soft drink.

There is also a rebranded sweet 'n' sour sauce to accompany the chicken nuggets (it's a match made in heaven if you ask us) to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' Loki season two, which will premiere on October 6th on Disney+.

Excitingly, by scanning the QR code on the sauce, fans will be able to get a sneak peak of the new season via a themed AR experience on Snapchat, unlocking custom content developed by Marvel Studios for McDonald's fans, with new content available weekly.

"It's not only our real-life fans who have a go-to order, for decades our favourite movie and TV characters have, too," said Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald's Morgan Flatley.

"The As Featured In Meals is our biggest Famous Order yet, celebrating the most memorable McDonald's references across the world of entertainment."

