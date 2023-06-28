The all-new Spicy Sticky BBQ Angus. Supplied

Brand new to the menu is the Spicy Sticky BBQ Angus Burger, featuring an Aussie Angus beef patty on a gourmet bun, and the Raspberry & Custard Pie McFlurry, a rendition of a returning menu favourite.

On this note, the much-loved Raspberry & Custard Pie will be returning for a limited time. Joining this item are the Mozzarella Sticks with Tomato Chilli Jam.

These four menu items will be available in Macca's restaurants, via the MyMacca's app and McDelivery from Wednesday, July 5.

The Raspberry & Custard Pie and McFlurry are also available a week in advance (from Wednesday, June 28 to Wednesday, July 5) on Menulog.

The currently-existing Classic Angus and BBQ Bacon Angus also feature on the winter menu.

"We’ve created the perfect winter menu for our customers to enjoy in the chilly afternoons and evenings," Liz Whitbread, Senior Brand Manager for McDonald's Australia said.

"Whether you’re staying cosy at home or on the go, our new menu offers craveable flavour combinations for every Aussie winter moment," she continued.