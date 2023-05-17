Milo has earned a cult-like following in Australia for its malty, chocolatey powder that, when mixed with either milk or water, makes a delicious drink.
But the brand, owned by Nestlé, is making a major change to the product. As first reported by news.com.au, Milo is set to launch a new variation called Milo Pro Powder in Australia.
Milo Pro Powder is virtually the same as the original but it will feature 15g of protein per glass when served with milk.
Rebecca Dobbins, Milo’s general manager of dairy, told news.com.au, “Milo has been an Aussie favourite for generations, and we want people to be able to continue to enjoy it in a way that suits their lifestyle.”
“Protein can play an important role for many people, including teenagers and active Aussies who have additional nutrition requirements,” Rebecca continued, before revealing Milo is also launching Protein Snack Bars.
Milo Pro Powder has already started to be released in supermarkets across the country and the Protein Snack Bars, which will contain 6g of protein, are set to be released in mid-June.
If you’re wondering what these new products will taste like, Rebecca assures Milo-lovers they’ll taste the same as the OG.
“Both Milo Pro, when made with milk, and Milo Protein Snack Bars not only provide additional nutritional benefits but consumers will enjoy the Milo choc malt taste and crunch of original Milo, that Aussies know and love.”
And don’t fret if you’re not interested in a protein-filled Milo because the original will still be available in stores.