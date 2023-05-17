But the brand, owned by Nestlé, is making a major change to the product. As first reported by news.com.au, Milo is set to launch a new variation called Milo Pro Powder in Australia.

Milo has earned a cult-like following in Australia for its malty, chocolatey powder that, when mixed with either milk or water, makes a delicious drink.

Milo Pro Powder is virtually the same as the original but it will feature 15g of protein per glass when served with milk.

Rebecca Dobbins, Milo’s general manager of dairy, told news.com.au, “Milo has been an Aussie favourite for generations, and we want people to be able to continue to enjoy it in a way that suits their lifestyle.”

“Protein can play an important role for many people, including teenagers and active Aussies who have additional nutrition requirements,” Rebecca continued, before revealing Milo is also launching Protein Snack Bars.